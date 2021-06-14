Top Three Questions about Tattoo Removal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNEYS – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) As many as 145 million people in the United States have at least one tattoo. What happens is you want to change or remove that tattoo? Come to find out that the answer to both of those questions just might be a patented technology from a company called Tatt2Away.

I visited with Jazz Wilkey, the National Trainer and Corporate Training Coordinator for Tatt2Away and she showed me a wall of “before and after” pictures. Let’s just say that in this case pictures are worth a thousand words, so I invite you to watch the video.

I asked her what the top three (3) questions she gets about tattoo removal. Do you have any guesses?

Here they are:

#1 – How is Tatt2Away different?

#2 – How much is it going to cost?

#3 – Is it going to hurt?

To get the answers, yes, watch the video! Do you really think I was going to tell you everything in the printed story? TV is about video, and the pictures are pretty impressive.

