GREENUP COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Two new cases of COVID-19 have popped up in Greenup County.

So far, the following statistics have been disclosed by Chris Crum, Greenup County Health Department director.

New cases as of 4:45 p.m Wednesday, April 15, 2020::

53-year-old female

52-year old male

The following statistics as of 4:45 p.m Wednesday, April 15, 2020: