Walmart to provide health screenings, immunizations statewide for ‘Wellness Day’

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — Walmart is hosting a “Wellness Day,” where customers can get health screenings, wellness resources and immunizations statewide in Walmart pharmacies throughout West Virginia on Saturday, July 24.

Walmart officials say the goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to help customers get back on track with preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year. These events come as many families prepare for in-person work and school this fall.

“At least 41% of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. more than 4,700 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day events that will feature the following health resources, administered by the store’s pharmacy teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Educational health resources and consultations with our trusted pharmacy team

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more

Free COVID-19 vaccines

Anyone who has received their vaccination at Walmart and Sam’s Club can now get a free digital version of their vaccination record. Individuals can print, save on a device or share with third-party apps if they choose.

Walmart pharmacies have been hosting Walmart Wellness Days since 2014 and have administered more than 4.75 million free health screenings for customers during that time.

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit the Walmart Wellness hub.