Honoring Black History: Bob Thompson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Anyone familiar with West Virginia’s music scene knows Charleston jazz pianist Bob Thompson.

Originally from Jamaica in Queens, New York — he’s been playing in West Virginia for more than 50 years!

“I came to go to West Virginia State College, and then I kind of fell in love with this area and have been here off and on ever since,” Thompson explained.

Since 1991, he’s been the pianist and featured artist for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s nationally syndicated show “Mountain Stage.”

Thompson has played all genres from jazz to country to rock to blues.

“It’s interesting, you never know until you show up what it’s going to be and that’s what makes it fun,” he said.

Some of his favorite musicians to play with during his career include the late jazz guitarist Larry Coryell, the late violinist John Blake, former “Tonight Show” music director and guitarist Kevin Eubanks, and drummer Omar Hakim.

Larry Groce, the artistic director and former host of “Mountain Stage,” inducted Thompson into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

“Anybody coming into the show immediately says who’s that guy, if they don’t know him already. If they’ve been there, they go hey it’s Bob because he impresses them with his talent and especially with his style,” Groce said.

Thompson started out in music as a teenager as the bass singer in a do-wop band called The Chanters.

He played trumpet when he came to West Virginia State, but a jazz band he wanted to join needed a piano player.

“So I started fooling around with the piano and once I did that I found out the piano was my home. It was the instrument that felt most natural to me,” Thompson said.

And the piano’s been his instrument ever since.

When it comes to the piano, Thompson says you never stop learning. During the pandemic, he spent a lot of time and writing new music. And he has this advice for young, up and coming musicians.

He said they should be prepared, learn about their instrument, and listen to music to hear what they like and what they don’t like.

Thompson said he learned this years ago when he took his music to the president of United Artists.

“He told me my door is always open to you but when you come back bring something back that if I want to put this music out, I have to have you so it’s being yourself and getting your person into the music that’s important,” he said.

Thompson got to be himself on the many albums he’s released over the years.

“Bob will never grow old because he is constantly learning and constantly listening. Now if you want to learn you can learn from him but he’s going to learn from everybody,” Groce said.

And he’ll be the first to tell you that music is good for the soul.

“Music does do that, it’s food for the soul and we need that. We need that. We need that everywhere in our lives and I can’t imagine life without music,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he was able to create opportunities to play music in West Virginia.

In addition to his work with “Mountain Stage,” Thompson plays out with his jazz band, The Bob Thompson Unit.

He’s also written music for a new album and plans to record it soon.