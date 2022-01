NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey native found his way to the arts after going to see the National Black Theater in Harlem.

Known for his soulful performances both on stage and on television, Ron Cephas Jones recently went through a life-changing experience that left him wondering if he would ever perform again.

PIX11’s Vanessa Freeman sat down with him to talk about it all. Watch the video player above for the full interview.