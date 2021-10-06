Hispanic Heritage Month: From homeless to millionaire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Magie Cook’s story starts at an orphanage in Mexico and takes twists and turns with her immigrating to Charleston, West Virginia to play basketball and then going from living on the streets to selling her salsa company for millions.

“It’s time to really take inventory of your life and ask yourself why were you born in this time and space. ‘What is it I am supposed to be doing? What gives me happiness?’ Anything other than who you are as a person and take baby steps. You don’t have to take mountain leaps to getting to where you want to be even if you are suffering with something,” Cook tells 13 News Anchor Hannah Goetz in a Zoom interview.

Cook now uses her story to inspire others and shares that story with us in our Hispanic Heritage Month special.