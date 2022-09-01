Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
78°
Huntington
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Things to Do Near You
Joshua Phillips Trial
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Crime
Automotive News
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
‘Hang on buddy!’ Ohio cop lassoes highway cow
Video
Top Stories
Reports: Ex-officer to plead guilty in Breonna Taylor …
Britney Spears’ ex convicted of trespassing in wedding …
Two years after Zoom incident, Jeffrey Toobin leaving …
WV leaders react: Inflation Reduction Act passed
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Here are WV’s estimated peak fall foliage points
Top Stories
Marching meteorology: The show must go on
Video
Top Stories
Intense firenado seen in California grass fire
Video
Perseid meteor shower late tonight: How to watch
Video
Sissonville flooding causing problems
Video
Here’s how to report flood damage in Ripley
Video
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
Masters Report
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Sabbatini gets another year on tour with help from …
Top Stories
Ruud routed hometown favorite Auger-Aliassime in …
Halep beats Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach Toronto semifinals
Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open tuneup in Cincinnati
Second chapter: Bobby Wagner already makes impact …
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
Missing Persons in the Tri-State
Class of 2022 Senior Spotlight
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
Press Releases
Calendar
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Traffic
Search
Please enter a search term.
Politics from The Hill
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
Top Politics from The Hill Headlines
DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw resigns …
Democrats hold edge in key state legislature generic …
Biden’s new challenge is FBI’s Trump search
Cheney slams GOP attacks on FBI agents
These figures in Trump’s orbit pleaded the 5th
Tim Scott dodges questions about whether he wants …
Countdown to Football 2022
September 01 2022 07:00 pm
More Politics from The Hill
Twitter announces civic integrity plans ahead of …
Mulvaney says he never saw ‘intentional destruction …
Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills
Schumer says he’s ‘not focusing’ on 2024 when asked …
Google gets FEC approval to let campaign emails bypass …
Most Read on WOWKtv.com
Mother: Daughter, 12, found shot to death in Kentucky
Top 5 most expensive areas to live in West Virginia
Bed bugs infest Charleston public housing complex
WV leaders react: Inflation Reduction Act passed
DNA solves 1980 Ohio cold case murder
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Mother: Daughter, 12, found shot to death in Kentucky
Top 5 most expensive areas to live in West Virginia
Bed bugs infest Charleston public housing complex
WV leaders react: Inflation Reduction Act passed
DNA solves 1980 Ohio cold case murder
Trending Stories
Mother: Daughter, 12, found shot to death in Kentucky
Top 5 most expensive areas to live in West Virginia
Bed bugs infest Charleston public housing complex
WV leaders react: Inflation Reduction Act passed
DNA solves 1980 Ohio cold case murder
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Mother: Daughter, 12, found shot to death in Kentucky
Top 5 most expensive areas to live in West Virginia
Bed bugs infest Charleston public housing complex
WV leaders react: Inflation Reduction Act passed
DNA solves 1980 Ohio cold case murder
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News