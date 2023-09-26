Congress is returning this week to a ticking clock.

Lawmakers have four days to fund the government past Sept. 30 or risk a shutdown, and each chamber is pushing ahead with its own plan.

In the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is making another effort to reach consensus within his own party on funding, after being repeatedly stymied by infighting and conservative opposition.

In the Senate, which doesn’t normally go first on funding bills, leaders from both parties are working on an agreement for a stopgap funding bill they hope can avert a shutdown.

Follow along throughout the day for updates below.