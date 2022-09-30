Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller said Thursday that President Biden should be in “assisted living” after he asked if a congresswoman who died earlier this year was in the audience at an administration event.

“It documents … that President Biden is not cognitively present,” Miller said in an interview on Newsmax on Thursday night. “He does not have the mental capacity to serve as the president of the United States of America. If he was in a nursing home, he would be in the assisted living section.”

While delivering a speech on Wednesday, Biden asked if Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died in a car crash last month, was in the audience.

“I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Rep. [Jim] McGovern, Sen. [Mike] Braun, Sen. [Cory] Booker, Rep. … Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not clarify whether the president misspoke on Wednesday, noting only that Walorski was “top of mind” during the speech.

Republicans, who have repeatedly pointed to the president’s gaffes as a sign that he is unfit for office, immediately responded to the 79-year-old’s latest slip with similar accusations.

Miller reiterated this sentiment on Thursday, saying that the 25th Amendment should be considered. The 25th Amendment deals with the removal of the president from office.

Biden also had his defenders in the media. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin suggested on Thursday that the negative response to Biden’s gaffe is “ageist,” saying America “has a problem with age.”