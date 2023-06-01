The Senate on Thursday passed a sweeping bipartisan plan to suspend the debt ceiling, just days away from a fast-approaching fiscal deadline to avert a federal default.

The upper chamber voted 63-36 to pass the legislation roughly an hour before midnight, after racing through a series of amendment votes that were all ultimately rejected. Five Democrats and 31 Republicans voted against the measure.

Among the provisions included in the plan is language that would suspend the debt ceiling through the end of next year, set new limits on federal spending and make changes to work requirements for some federal assistance programs.

The passage comes after weeks of tense negotiations between the White House and House GOP leadership that produced a final deal that many liberals and hardline conservatives have come out against — though for very different reasons.

Here’s who voted against the bill on Thursday night:

Democrats

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.)

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.)

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Republicans

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.)

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.)

Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.)

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.)

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.)

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.)

Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho)

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Ala.)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio)

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)