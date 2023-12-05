Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) is seeking to play clean up over comments she made evoking Palestinians’ suffering while answering a question about Hamas’s use of rape against Israeli women, remarks that were met with widespread criticism within the Democratic caucus.

Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, reiterated that she “unequivocally” condemns the terrorist organization’s violent sexual tactics against women, calling them “horrific” for the second time.

On Tuesday, the Washington congresswoman, who has faced intense blowback from fellow progressives and moderates for two days, sought to clarify remarks she made to CNN’s Dana Bash over the weekend, where she advocated for a “balanced” approach in addressing the plight of Palestinians when asked about Hamas’s use of sexual assault as a tool of war.

“My comment about balance was not about rape, and not intended to minimize rape and sexual assault in any way. It was about recognizing the tremendous pain and trauma of so many — Israelis, Palestinians and their diaspora communities — in this terrible war,” Jayapal wrote in a statement released in the afternoon.

The Progressive Caucus chair then suggested that those who oppose her policy agenda have misinterpreted her remarks.

“I understand that I have critics who disagree with me on policy, but for them to insinuate that I would think, say or act in any way that equivocates on rape is outrageous and completely inconsistent with my record and life’s work,” she continued. “It also deeply hurts the ability to have meaningful conversations about critical issues. The pain that Israelis and Palestinians are feeling today is raw and very present. I know that many on all sides are feeling abandoned and unseen, and it is important to acknowledge all that pain. I intend to continue to speak out about these issues and how we can achieve a long-term political solution.”

Progressives have been at the center of much anger from Democrats who see their calls for a cease-fire and strong criticism of the conservative Israeli government as unhelpful to their effort to defeat the terrorist organization that claimed hundreds of innocent Israeli civilian lies on Oct. 7. Some moderates have said they are muddying the U.S.’s role in protecting its Middle East ally.

“What I said on Sunday in speaking about Hamas and rape was: ‘I have condemned what Hamas has done, I’ve condemned all of the actions…rape is horrific, sexual assault is horrific,’” Jayapal wrote. “It is what I believe and I will continue to condemn the atrocities committed by Hamas and continue to call for Hamas’s defeat.”