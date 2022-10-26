A jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Waukesha, Wis., Christmas parade last year.

Darrell Brooks, 40, was found guilty on all 76 charges he faced, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

The incident injured 62 others, prosecutors said during an earlier bond hearing for Brooks. Police say he was fleeing the scene of a reported domestic disturbance.

He had also been charged with recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run causing death, bail jumping and misdemeanor battery after plowing his Ford Escape through the parade on Nov. 21 in Waukesha, which is located about 15 miles west of Milwaukee.

Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence on each count of first-degree intentional homicide and possible additional jail time on the other counts.

Brooks dismissed his public defenders days before the trial began and started representing himself.

He has continually been disruptive during the trial, including just prior to the judge’s reading of the verdicts, when he refused to be called by his own name.

Earlier in the trial, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow, who oversaw the case, had ordered Brooks removed from the courtroom.

Brooks held his hands to his face as the judge read the dozens of verdicts and afterward said he was not satisfied with the judge’s polling of the jurors.

The attack’s victims were between the ages of 8 and 81.

Jackson Sparks, the youngest, was reportedly marching with his baseball team in the parade. Other victims included members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

“The defendant’s despicable actions caused heartbreaking loss and pain,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) wrote following the ruling.

“I am grateful to the many people who ensured that he was convicted and will face the consequences for his heinous crimes,” Kaul continued. “My thoughts are with the people of Waukesha, who have responded to this horrific attack with such incredible resolve, unity, and strength.”

Updated at 12:57 p.m.