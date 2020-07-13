Virtual Home Show

WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show

Even though we are in the midst of a pandemic, there are companies out there ready to come help you make improvements to your home.

There are companies in the tri-state area working for you as part our Virtual Home Show.

WOWK’s virtual home show offers include:

Alltek Environmental Services

  • Experts in mold testing and removal. When disaster strikes your home or business, Alltek will restore your property quickly.

Alternative Building Concepts

  • Has over 140 years of combined experience in the field of foundation repair and stabilization. They are also skilled in residential and commercial renovations and building.

Green Feed & Seed

  • The largest area supplier of feed, seed, trees, bushes flowers and garden supplies

Gresham Plumbing Supply

  • Since 1937, Gresham Plumbing is known for having the most comprehensive plumbing supplies in the Kanawha Valley.

F. M. Pile Hardware Company

  • Pile Hardware is Charleston’s full-service hardware store. They feature hardware, plumbing, electrical, heating and cooling, outdoor equipment, and much more.

House Doctors

  • Professional Handyman services & Home Improvements in Kanawha Valley

Members Choice Federal Credit Union

  • Their purpose is to promote thrift among members by offering them opportunities to accumulate their savings, and create for them a source of credit for productive purposes.

