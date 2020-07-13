WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show

Even though we are in the midst of a pandemic, there are companies out there ready to come help you make improvements to your home.
There are companies in the tri-state area working for you as part our Virtual Home Show.
WOWK’s virtual home show offers include:
Alltek Environmental Services
- Experts in mold testing and removal. When disaster strikes your home or business, Alltek will restore your property quickly.
- Has over 140 years of combined experience in the field of foundation repair and stabilization. They are also skilled in residential and commercial renovations and building.
- The largest area supplier of feed, seed, trees, bushes flowers and garden supplies
- Since 1937, Gresham Plumbing is known for having the most comprehensive plumbing supplies in the Kanawha Valley.
- Pile Hardware is Charleston’s full-service hardware store. They feature hardware, plumbing, electrical, heating and cooling, outdoor equipment, and much more.
- Professional Handyman services & Home Improvements in Kanawha Valley
Members Choice Federal Credit Union
- Their purpose is to promote thrift among members by offering them opportunities to accumulate their savings, and create for them a source of credit for productive purposes.