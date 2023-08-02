MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday, Aug 2., marks two months since West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died during an ambush in Mingo County. Residents who live in Beech Creek, the area where Sgt. Maynard died, are raising donations and creating a memorial in his honor.

They said creating this memorial to honor his life was the least they could do. Sgt. Maynard’s legacy is continually impacting many lives throughout the state.

“He was just a great trooper, a great person, a hardworking trooper who gave his best all the time. He had a smile that was contagious. The people who worked around him knew how hard he worked and tried to keep up with what he was doing,” president of the West Virginia Trooper’s Association Sgt. Jeff Chumley said.

Maynard, 37, was shot and killed in Beech Creek on June 2, 2023, after responding to a shooting. This led to a several-hour-long manhunt for the suspect, 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy.

“The trooper was over here doing his duty, and the subject that killed him, well I can’t say much for him. Like I said, we band together and try to help when something like that happens,” Beech Creek resident Sonny Johnson said.

Beech Creek residents are just a handful of people who say they’ll never forget his bravery, and that’s why multiple residents came together and built a memorial in the spot where Sgt. Maynard was shot.

The community began collecting anonymous donations for this memorial on the Fourth of July when one community member named Boxer Prater placed out a donations jar at a community celebration.

“It’s been really nice towards the impact. Everybody’s been trying to help whether we walk down there or what Boxer wants, we try to help,” Johnson said. “He was an officer in the law enforcement who deserves it.”

The West Virginia Trooper’s Association said they won’t forget about Sgt. Maynard’s bravery either.

“Words can’t describe how much a community does for first responders when someone unfortunately gets hurt or killed like Sgt Maynard did in the line of duty. Words can’t describe what people come out and do for the family and for the law enforcement community or EMS or fire department or anybody it might be,” Sgt. Chumley said.

The Beech Creek community said long term, they want to keep collecting donations to eventually build a flagpole and place a flower bed by the memorial.