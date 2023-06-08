CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A long journey that started last Friday and ended in Chapmanville Wednesday night. People lined the streets honoring Sgt. Cory Maynard as he made his final journey home.

The 9-mile-long procession followed Sgt. Maynard’s body back to the Evans Funeral Home after the funeral service and visitation at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton.

People were lined up all along the route saluting, placing their hands on their hearts, holding up signs, and taking moments of silence as they drove by.

The streets in Chapmanville were lined with locals both young and old. Those seeing the procession for the first time say it was overwhelming.

“It’s wonderful to see that in such a tragedy but it’s just showing the community and the officers standing together with one another through this horrible time,” former Logan County Sheriff Sonya Porter said.

The evening ended with an honorable farewell by fellow West Virginia State Police Troopers saluting the fallen officer who lived by the motto “To serve and protect.”

An ending to a somber day for his family as they honor a hero laying Sgt. Maynard to rest.