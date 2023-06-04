MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A memorial service for the West Virginia State Police Trooper shot and killed in Mingo County Friday will be held on Wednesday, the family told 13 News.

They said it will be in the Mingo Central High School gymnasium. Following this, there will be a smaller family gathering to say final goodbyes. The exact times have not been released.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Family members said Sgt. Maynard is still giving back to the world even after his sudden passing.

“Cory is an organ donor and still saving lives after his untimely passing. His wishes were to donate his organs and then be cremated,” one of Maynard’s family members told 13 News Sunday afternoon.

There is a GoFundMe for Sgt. Maynard you can find by clicking here.

Friends, agencies and West Virginia officials have been sending condolences to Maynard’s friends and family. One man – Justin Marcum – told Nexstar’s WOWK that he had talked to Sgt. Maynard the morning before his death.

“He never met a stranger. If it was a homeless person, if it was an attorney if it was whomever, a school teacher, he also took time to say hi to people,” Marcum said. “His presence in the community as a law enforcement officer and just as a man, it’s going to be dearly missed.”

The West Virginia State Police said Sgt. Maynard, 37, was with the WVSP since Oct. 9, 2007. He was also a 15-year Veteran, as well as an organ donor. He was married and had two children, 13 and 9, and was from Belfry, Kentucky.

According to the WVSP in 2015, Sgt. Maynard was awarded the Lifesaving Award for saving a pursuit suspect’s life in January 2014. The pursuit suspect stabbed himself in the neck after he crashed his vehicle. Maynard applied bandages and pressure to save the man’s life.

Timothy Kennedy, the man accused of killing Sgt. Cory Maynard with the West Virginia State Police, was arrested Friday and arraigned Saturday morning.

Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Matewan, was arrested after being found in a stolen vehicle just before 11 p.m. on Friday, according to the WVSP. The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation website lists his charge as first-degree murder. He is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail without bond.

He was considered armed and dangerous. Local officials had residents shelter in place while they looked for Kennedy.

Benjamin Baldwin, 39, of Matewan, was shot by a rifle during the shooting. According to Mingo County dispatchers, Baldwin was flown to the hospital. Baldwin is in critical, but stable condition, according to WVSP.

In 2020, Timothy Kennedy, then 26, was reported missing. He was later found 400 feet into a closed mine in a Gilbert area that had not produced coal since 2011. Rescuers found evidence of copper removal during their search. The Department of Health and Human Resources at the time said Kennedy had become lost after trespassing.