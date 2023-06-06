MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Schools in Mingo County will be dismissing early on Wednesday as the community comes together to honor the life of fallen West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard.

According to the Mingo County Board of Education, All Mingo County Schools will dismiss two hours early on Wednesday, June 7, to allow busses to finish their routes prior to the funeral procession. However, Mingo Central High School will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m., as Sgt. Maynard’s services will be held at the school.

“Our thoughts and prayers are for his family and his law enforcement colleagues,” The Mingo County BOE said in a Facebook Post.

Sgt. Maynard died Friday, June 2, 2023, after being shot in an ambush in the Beech Creek Road area on Friday, June 2, according to the West Virginia State Police. Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Matewan, is the man accused of killing Maynard and injuring one other person.

As a result of the shooting, graduation activities at Mingo Central High School were postponed to Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. in the school gymnasium, according to the county’s Board of Education Facebook page.

The West Virginia State Police said Sgt. Maynard, 37, was with the WVSP since Oct. 9, 2007. He was also a 15-year Veteran, as well as a tissue donor. He was married and had two children, 13 and 9, and was from Pike County, Kentucky.

Visitation for Sgt. Maynard will take place at Mingo Central High School from noon to 3 p.m. His funeral will take place at 3 p.m. with Maj. Jim Mitchell officiating, according to the obituary page.

The page said the pallbearers include Damien Hart, Shepherd University Police Department, Tyler Hannon, WVSP, Jim Hannon, Retired Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jonathan Ziegler, WVSP, Thomas Boggs, WVSP, and Kyle Johnson, WVSP.

The procession route will start at Mingo Central High School. It will then go to King Coal Highway, onto Route 65, Route 52 and US-119N to Chapmanville, West Virginia, the page said.