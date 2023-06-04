MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – “Hardworking,” “loving,” and “pleasant” are just a few words that have been used to describe Sgt. Cory Maynard.

It’s been nearly two days since West Virginia State Police (WVSP) Sgt. Cory Maynard tragically lost his life in the line of duty Friday. His family said they are still processing the situation and mourning his death.

However, some – like his uncle David Maynard – said after seeing how big of an impact their loved one had both on and off duty, it offers some comfort.

“Infectious enthusiasm. If you saw him in a room and he was talking to people, you’d look at all those people and they’d all be smiling,” David Maynard told 13 News Sunday afternoon.

His family said the kind messages and stories from people have been spot on and really show the kind of person Sgt. Maynard was.

Like many in his family, Sgt. Maynard had a heart for service, choosing to protect and serve under the WVSP shield.

David Maynard said he considered going into the military at one point but “he decided to set his course on being a state trooper and contributing that way. I think he’s done a magnificent job.”

Although he’s no longer with us, Sgt. Maynard is still making an impact on the world. Before his passing, the WVSP said he made the decision to become an tissue donor.

“Still saving lives after his untimely passing,” David Maynard said.

It’s been an emotional couple of days for Maynard’s family and with tears in his eyes, his uncle gave this final message he’d like to send to his nephew:

“Well done. Well done. He didn’t flinch. Anybody that’s been in service, you wonder when that time comes and if you could do that and he did it. That’s hard.” David Maynard, Sgt. Cory Maynard’s uncle

A memorial service for Sgt. Maynard will be held at Mingo Central High School on Wednesday followed by a smaller gathering reserved only for family members to say their final goodbyes. The exact times have not been released.