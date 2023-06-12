MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A local college is creating a new scholarship to honor the legacy of fallen West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard.

Officials with Southern WV Technical & Community College say they are working to establish a scholarship in Sgt. Maynard’s name. According to the college, the funds from the scholarship will be awarded to first responders and their families for educational purposes.

Southern officials say they are currently taking donations to help get the scholarship up and running. Anyone who wishes to donate from the fund can do so here on the school’s website.

Sgt. Maynard, 37, was killed in an ambush in the Beech Creek Road area on Friday, June 2, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP). Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Matewan, is the man accused of killing Maynard and injuring one other person.

Funeral services where held for Maynard at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton on Wednesday. A 9-mile-long procession followed Sgt. Maynard’s body back to the Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville after the funeral service and visitation.

Sgt. Maynard is being remembered as a hero by friends, agencies and West Virginia officials. One man – Justin Marcum – told Nexstar’s WOWK that he had talked to Sgt. Maynard the morning before his death.

“He never met a stranger. If it was a homeless person, if it was an attorney if it was whomever, a school teacher, he also took time to say hi to people,” Marcum said. “His presence in the community as a law enforcement officer and just as a man, it’s going to be dearly missed.”