MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Even after his death in the line of duty last week, West Virginia State Police Sergeant Cory Maynard will continue to save lives.

Sgt. Maynard’s bodily tissues were recovered within 24 hours of his passing, as a tissue donor. According to Cheryl King with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), one single tissue donor can heal up to 75 people.

“That seems like a number that doesn’t sound right, but it is right,” King said. “Seventy-five people you can help. You may be helping someone stand up straight, or get on the floor with their grandchildren and play.”

Sgt. Maynard’s tissues can be used anytime within the next five years.

More than one million people in the United States are recipients of a tissue donation every year. Tissue donations can include tendons, valves, veins, and even bones.

Diana McClure received a placenta donation to patch up a wound on her heel after a year, and says the donation turned her life around.

“I can wear shoes now where before I couldn’t even wear shoes because I had all these bandages,” McClure said. “I can go swimming which I couldn’t do before because if you have an open sore you can’t do that. I am healthy today and I have no sores, so it’s pretty great.”

Pat Strader underwent surgery to replace a broken ACL thanks to tissue donation as well. He says he’s forever grateful to his donor for bringing him healing.

“I couldn’t imagine where I would be right now in terms of my physical ability to simply walk let alone ride a bike or play with my kids, whatever the case may be,” Strader said. “It’s just incredibly impactful.”

To learn more about becoming a donor, you can speak with your doctor, or visit donatelifewv.org. You can also register to become a donor at your local DMV, or hunting or fishing license agency.