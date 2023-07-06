MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After the death of West Virginia State Police Sergeant Cory Maynard in June, so many people came together to do what they could for the community, and now, the WVSP is recognizing those efforts.

The WVSP is thanking fellow first responders and the community, to the funeral home and Mingo Central High School where Maynard was honored for how they stepped up in such a tragic time.

“We finally got to give something back to the officers, and we’re constantly asking of them. We’re asking them to go in and do things for us, but this was our one time to,” said Mingo Central High School Principal Marcella Charles-Casto. “We got to do something for them. It felt good. It felt really good.”

Sergeant Maynard was a dedicated public servant who was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 2, 2023. He continues to save lives, even after the ultimate sacrifice he made, through tissue donation.