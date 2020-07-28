Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Watchdog group: Trump campaign improperly masking payments
Top Stories
Traffic stop leads to drug charges arrest
National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans
Maduro’s hold on Venezuela tightens as coronavirus surges
HBO’s dystopian series “Watchmen” leads all Emmy nominees with 26
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorms roll across area Monday night
Top Stories
Strong storms, cooler days finally on the horizon
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Breaking down Hurricanes Hanna and Douglas
Video
Hurricane Douglas bears down on Hawaii as pandemic flares, watch live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. EST
Live
Tracking the Tropics: Hanna becomes first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season as it heads for Texas
Video
Tropical Storm Hanna forms in Gulf of Mexico as Gonzalo holds steady
Live
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Marshall University Marathon canceled due to pandemic
Top Stories
AP source: Pats’ Dont’a Hightower opting out of 2020 season
AP source: Yankees-Phillies postponed for 2nd straight day
AP source: 4 more Marlins test positive for coronavirus
The Latest: Real Madrid forward Mariano positive for virus
Destination WV
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jobs
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA once again expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers
Second stimulus checks: Why it could be awhile before you get that $1,200 payment
Barn fire closes Route 35
Video
Charleston native & Alabama Crimson Tide Softball star Montana Fouts on the hunt for a national title
Video
Study: These are the six COVID-19 symptom clusters to watch for
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News