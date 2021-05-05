GC Services is hiring for the position of Customer Service Representative Teleservices.

Overview

Provides quality service and information regarding various available products to inbound callers.

Responsibilities

Answer incoming telephone calls

Provide call completion and/or alternate solutions for the caller

Deal with all customer calls, despite the degree of difficulty, in a courteous and business-like fashion

Provide excellent quality customer service and do everything possible to resolve matter to caller satisfaction, within client guidelines

Adhere to Company attendance, punctuality, and meal and rest break requirements

Maintain concentration and focus in order to meet performance goals

React positively to an ongoing, changing environment

Demonstrate the ability to handle pressure when attempting to meet deadlines and performance goals

Maintain good working relationship with assigned supervisors and coworkers

Work safely without presenting a threat to self or others

Perform additional duties as required by management

Qualifications

Education: High School Diploma or GED is required

Experience: No experience necessary

Computer Experience: Must be able to type quickly and accurately, use a mouse effectively, and have a basic understanding of Windows-based operating systems.

Skills & Abilities:

Good knowledge of business English, spelling, and punctuation. Must be able to communicate clearly and effectively, both orally and in writing

Excellent customer service experience

Ability to define problems collects data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions in a fast-paced environment, based on limited information

Must be able to maintain a high level of confidentiality in dealing with customer information

Must be able to provide quality customer service and able to work with difficult or abusive customers, on occasion, while still maintaining a strict level of professionalism

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with supervising personnel and co-workers

Ability to remain alert and ready to accept calls, even during periods of low call-volume

Ability to project and convey a positive, concerned, and professional image to customers

Ability to be adaptable and quickly adjust to change

Must be able to conduct data search efficiently and effectively while working within specific time constraints

Ability to maintain a well-organized work area

Must be able to maintain specific level of punctuality and be flexible to work at any time within center hours

Concentrate and focus for extended periods of time

Cope with high-stress and changing environment

Adhere to policies and procedures

Adhere to work schedule and punctuality requirements

All job offers are contingent upon completion of drug and background checks.

To apply for this job, follow this link to the GC Services website.