GC Services is hiring for the position of Customer Service Representative Teleservices.
Overview
Provides quality service and information regarding various available products to inbound callers.
Responsibilities
- Answer incoming telephone calls
- Provide call completion and/or alternate solutions for the caller
- Deal with all customer calls, despite the degree of difficulty, in a courteous and business-like fashion
- Provide excellent quality customer service and do everything possible to resolve matter to caller satisfaction, within client guidelines
- Adhere to Company attendance, punctuality, and meal and rest break requirements
- Maintain concentration and focus in order to meet performance goals
- React positively to an ongoing, changing environment
- Demonstrate the ability to handle pressure when attempting to meet deadlines and performance goals
- Maintain good working relationship with assigned supervisors and coworkers
- Work safely without presenting a threat to self or others
- Perform additional duties as required by management
- Perform other duties as assigned by management
Qualifications
Education: High School Diploma or GED is required
Experience: No experience necessary
Computer Experience: Must be able to type quickly and accurately, use a mouse effectively, and have a basic understanding of Windows-based operating systems.
Skills & Abilities:
- Good knowledge of business English, spelling, and punctuation. Must be able to communicate clearly and effectively, both orally and in writing
- Excellent customer service experience
- Ability to define problems collects data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions in a fast-paced environment, based on limited information
- Must be able to maintain a high level of confidentiality in dealing with customer information
- Must be able to provide quality customer service and able to work with difficult or abusive customers, on occasion, while still maintaining a strict level of professionalism
- Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with supervising personnel and co-workers
- Ability to remain alert and ready to accept calls, even during periods of low call-volume
- Ability to project and convey a positive, concerned, and professional image to customers
- Ability to be adaptable and quickly adjust to change
- Must be able to conduct data search efficiently and effectively while working within specific time constraints
- Ability to maintain a well-organized work area
- Must be able to maintain specific level of punctuality and be flexible to work at any time within center hours
- Concentrate and focus for extended periods of time
- Cope with high-stress and changing environment
- Adhere to policies and procedures
- Adhere to work schedule and punctuality requirements
All job offers are contingent upon completion of drug and background checks.
To apply for this job, follow this link to the GC Services website.