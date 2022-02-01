Lotus Recovery Centers exist to provide high-quality substance abuse treatment to those in our communities. We offer comprehensive addiction treatment that changes the lives of our clients. Through medication-assisted treatment, individual counseling sessions, group therapy, and abstinence-based treatment, we can help you or a loved one break free of addiction and discover life without drugs or alcohol.

Our vision is to be an innovative leader in providing integrated healthcare for clients in the communities we serve. Our community-based organization is committed to accessibility and personalized treatment. Every client in our care should leave treatment with a strong foundation for lasting recovery.

Our organization was founded on the idea that a patient-centered approach best serves the community. We create personalized treatment plans for everyone in our care. At Lotus Recovery Centers, you’ll find compassionate, dedicated teams made up of therapists, counselors, and addiction treatment specialists who understand that addiction is a disease. Through both medication and counseling, every individual is capable of long-term success in recovery. We’ll help you get there.

The LPN is responsible for assisting and supporting residents through the entire treatment experience from admission through discharge. The LPN is responsible for communicating observations and insights to the treatment team (i.e., therapists, dietitians, psychiatrists, pediatricians and facility administrators) to ensure the team is comprehensively addressing each client’s issues. The LPN introduces each new client to his/her fellow residents and the treatment staff, and orients each client to the rules, expectations, and routine of the daily treatment schedule.

The Behavioral Health Technician is to maintain the day-to-day operations of the facility for the scheduled shift. Observing and reporting of clients working cohesively with the Lead Behavioral Health Technicians and Facility Director.

