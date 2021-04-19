Mardi Gras Casino – Delaware North

Delaware North Gaming is searching for candidates to join their team at Mardi Gras Casino in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. Below is a list of available positions.

Money Room Clerk

Security Officer

Table Games Dealer

Housekeeper

Racing Leadout

Table Games Shift Manager

Casino Host

Concessions Stand Attendant

Surveillance Officer

About Delaware North:

At Delaware North, you’ll love where you work, who you work with, and how your day unfolds. Whether it’s in sporting venues, casinos, airports, national parks, iconic hotels, or premier restaurants, there’s no telling where your career can ultimately take you. We empower you to do great work in a company with 100 years of success, stability and growth. If you have drive and enjoy the thrill of making things happen – share our vision and grow with us.

