ATHENS, OHIO (WOWK) — Looking for a job ahead of college graduation can be very stressful. Add to that a pandemic that is rolling into year three, and it’s even more complicated.

At Ohio University Tuesday evening the university’s Schey Sales Centre, one of the nation’s first and highest-ranked college sales programs, helped to make the world a little smaller and the process a little easier.

Several dozen companies, including WOWK’s parent company Nexstar, were on hand to take part in the event.

Nexstar was a major sponsor of the job fair that gave students the chance to look for jobs internationally from the comfort of Athens, Ohio.

Students we spoke with say finding a job right now isn’t easy, but the challenge of the pandemic has made them even more ready for the workforce.

Nexstar has more than 1,000 jobs available right now locally in Charleston/Huntington and around the nation!

Click here to see all available jobs.