United Talent Staffing is looking to hire for some new positions. The info below will tell you how to apply.

About Our Job Openings:

Job Title: Logistics and Manufacturing Positions

Logistics and Manufacturing Positions Job Location: Kanawha, Putnam, and Cabell Counties (Charleston, Eleanor, and Huntington, WV)

Kanawha, Putnam, and Cabell Counties (Charleston, Eleanor, and Huntington, WV) Job Description: General warehouse labor, pick & pack, entry-level light assembly, and more! All shifts are available, with opportunities for OT and bonuses. These are long-term jobs with competitive hourly wages. Work with a team that will work for you, all in a safe environment.

General warehouse labor, pick & pack, entry-level light assembly, and more! All shifts are available, with opportunities for OT and bonuses. These are long-term jobs with competitive hourly wages. Work with a team that will work for you, all in a safe environment. Job Requirements: No experience required! We will train for most positions. Must be legally eligible to work in the U.S.

No experience required! We will train for most positions. Must be legally eligible to work in the U.S. Application or Web Link: See all open jobs here and apply online

United Talent Staffing is a community staffing company that puts great companies and talented people together. We specialize in the light industrial sector, working with employers who need The Right People and with job seekers who are looking for new opportunities, Right Now. Based in Charleston, UT was founded in 1967.