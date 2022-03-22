Missing Persons in the Tri-State

Law enforcement throughout our region work continuously to solve missing persons cases, some of whom have been missing for years or even decades.

In some of these cases, authorities reach out to the public for help bringing answers to the loved ones of those who are missing.

Below is a list of missing persons cases in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky that remain unsolved, with the most notable of those cases at the top of each state’s list.. This list includes the missing person’s name linked to more details, often including a photo and what agency to contact with information, on an official police or government website.

If you know of a missing persons case not included in this list, please let us know below with the person’s name, the details of the case and the agency leading the investigation. If you are trying to report that a person has gone missing to open an investigation, please do not use this form. Contact your local law enforcement agency to file a missing person’s report.

West Virginia

Barbour County:

Andrew Preston Jeffries of Philippi – Last seen Aug. 20, 2018 at 34 years old Jefferies was last seen by his mother on Aug. 17, 2018, three days before his disappearance. He left her home on his stepfather’s motorcycle and left his phone, ID and money behind. His father last saw him on Aug. 20, 2018 on Cherry Fork Road in Montrose in Randolph County leaving on the motorcycle with his girlfriend Jamie Deshayes. The motorcycle was later recovered abandoned on Hunter’s Fork Road in Barbour County

Michael Anthony Johnson of Philippi – Last seen Aug. 10, 2017 at 54 years old

of Philippi – Last seen Aug. 10, 2017 at 54 years old Jeanna Mayle of Philippi – Last seen Jan. 8, 2014 at 31 years old Mayle was last seen at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia around 4:30 p.m. Jan 8, 2014. Authorities say she has not been seen or heard from since. She has several tattoos including a vine or barbed wire on her lower right wrist, a butterfly on one shoulder, a heart on the left side of her neck and a swan on her lower back.

of Philippi – Last seen Jan. 8, 2014 at 31 years old

Berkeley County:

Mary Jean Beatty of Gerrardstwon – Last seen March 4, 2011 at 56 years old Beatty’s friends and family say they last heard from her around March or April of 2011. Authorities say she was given a ride to Boone County and then returned to the Lynco area of Wyoming County. No one has seen her since. According to authorities, she has a pegasus tattoo on her inner ankle with three or four stars above it and a butterfly on her chest which has scarring over it from a burn.

Cameron Bowers of Martinsburg – Last seen Aug. 19, 1990 at 54 years old

of Martinsburg – Last seen Aug. 19, 1990 at 54 years old Israel Rodriguez of Martinsburg – Last seen Jan. 9, 2022 at 17 years old

Boone County:

David Lee Adkins of Bloomingrose – Last seen June 7, 2016 at 30 years old West Virginia State Police say Adkins’ wife said he and at least three other men had gone to the sealed Upper Big Branch Mine to steal copper. Two men were found and arrested, one of who said he was in the mine with Adkins around 2:30 a.m., but they had gotten separated. Adkins mother told news outlets she believes there is “more to the story.”

of Bloomingrose – Last seen June 7, 2016 at 30 years old

Braxton County:

Chandace Cochran of Sutton – Last seen Aug. 20, 2019 at 28 years old Cochran was living with her mother at the time she disappeared. According to police, her mother went to work on Aug. 20, 2019 and Cochran was nowhere to be found when she returned home, but all of her belongings were still there. Cochran has a tattoo on the thigh of her right leg that reads,”see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” with three skulls. Authorities say Cochran may have changed her hair color.

of Sutton – Last seen Aug. 20, 2019 at 28 years old

Brooke County:

Melody Anderson of Wellsburg – Last seen Oct. 1, 1999 at 54 years old

Richard Ceglie of Follansbee – Last seen Dec. 10, 2012 at 45 years old

Cabell County:

Jason Adkins of Huntington – Last seen Jan. 17, 1999 at 23 years old. Adkins was fishing in the Ohio Fiver with his brother when their boat had an engine failure and capsized after passing a barge that caused a large series of waves. Adkins has not been seen since and no trace of him has been found.

Samantha Burns of Huntington – Last seen Nov. 11, 2002 at 19 years old Burns was last seen Nov. 11, 2002 at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville

of Huntington – Last seen Nov. 11, 2002 at 19 years old Jaden Esque of Huntington – Last seen Dec. 30, 2019 at 15 years old

Eddie Frasher of Huntington – Last seen Oct. 27, 1987 Frasher disappeared on the date he was scheduled to testify at a murder trial.

of Huntington – Last seen Oct. 27, 1987 Matthew Hackworth of Huntington – Last seen July 14, 2021 at 16 years old

of Huntington – Last seen July 14, 2021 at 16 years old Billy Hayes of Huntington – Last seen May 15, 2008 at 53 years old

of Huntington – Last seen May 15, 2008 at 53 years old Katha Holton of Huntington – Last seen August 2, 2002 at 44 years old

of Huntington – Last seen August 2, 2002 at 44 years old Hevin/Havin Jenkins of Salt Rock – Last seen December 26, 2005 at 2 years old

of Salt Rock – Last seen December 26, 2005 at 2 years old Anthony Jerry of Huntington – Last seen December 8, 2013 at 58 years old Jerry was last seen on his way to Boston and was involved in a minor crash in Clarksburg, West Virginia, but has not been seen or heard from since.

of Huntington – Last seen December 8, 2013 at 58 years old Chrystina Judd of Huntington – Last seen Sept. 7, 2021 at 28 years old Judd was last seen by her boyfriend on Jefferson Avenue in Huntington getting into a silver SUV with an unknown Ohio registration.

of Huntington – Last seen Sept. 7, 2021 at 28 years old Kyle Kincaid of Huntington – Last Seen Feb. 2, 2019 at 28 years old. Law enforcement witnessed Kincaid jump from the 31st Street Bridge, but no sign of him or his body were ever found.

of Huntington – Last Seen Feb. 2, 2019 at 28 years old. Connie Klomp of Huntington – Last seen July 14, 2012 at 56 years old According to the NamUs website, Klomp was last seen when she was released from a facility. She was dropped off at home by a sibling, but “took off” before their other sibling arrived.

of Huntington – Last seen July 14, 2012 at 56 years old Jordan Leonard of Huntington – Last seen April 1, 2019 at 23 years old Leonard, a college student, lived with his roommate in 2019 and they were scheduled to go abroad after graduation to teach English overseas. He has not been in contact with his family and it isn’t known if he ever left the country.

of Huntington – Last seen April 1, 2019 at 23 years old James Mathis of Huntington – Last seen Dec. 13, 2013 at 38 years old Mathis was last seen at his home. He was not located when authorities arrived at his home around 2:30 a.m. that morning after his car was found on a bridge.

of Huntington – Last seen Dec. 13, 2013 at 38 years old Chase Misner of Huntington – Last seen March 3, 2021 at 14 years old

of Huntington – Last seen March 3, 2021 at 14 years old Angel Overstreet of Huntington – Last confirmed seen on May 7, 2021 at almost 3 months old. Multiple searches have been conducted for Angel Overstreet. She has a strawberry birthmark on the back of her neck. Her father told CPS workers he had given her back to them two weeks prior, but there is no record of the exchange. She was reported missing in late May 2021, when HPD said they were concerned for her safety.

of Huntington – Last confirmed seen on May 7, 2021 at almost 3 months old. Jeffrey Ruggles of Huntington – Last seen Nov. 26, 2005 at 28 years old

of Huntington – Last seen Nov. 26, 2005 at 28 years old Amber Saunders of Huntington – Last seen Aug 20, 2021 at 16 years old

of Huntington – Last seen Aug 20, 2021 at 16 years old Grover Vance of Huntington – Last seen March 27, 2010 at 75 years old Vance was last seen in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 5 p.m. March 27, 2010. Authorities say Vance had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. His vehicle was found in the head of Marrowbone Creek several days after he went missing.

of Huntington – Last seen March 27, 2010 at 75 years old

Clay County:

Jerry Holcomb of Ivydale – Last seen June 17, 2012 at 62 years old Holcomb was last seen walking near his home along Dunden Road. Holcomb reportedly has Alzheimer’s and may have headed toward Kentucky or Ohio.

of Ivydale – Last seen June 17, 2012 at 62 years old

Fayette County:

John Scarbrough of Fayetteville – Last seen Sept. 11, 2018 at 45 years old.

Susan Roop of Gauley – Last seen Feb. 12, 1979 at 29 years old. Authorities believe Roop may have been abducted.

of Gauley – Last seen Feb. 12, 1979 at 29 years old. Jasmine Cruz of Fayetteville – Last seen April 1, 2016 at 30 years old.

of Fayetteville – Last seen April 1, 2016 at 30 years old. Georgia Stone of Oak Hill – Last seen Dec. 6, 2016 at 56 years old.

Greenbrier County:

James S. Johansen of the Lewisburg area/Fairlea – Last seen June 13, 2007 at 51 years old Considered a Cold Case by the West Virginia State Police. Johansen’s disappearance is listed as a Cold Case on the West Virginia State Police website. He was last seen in the Fairlea area selling his vehicle to a local individual. The person who bought the vehicle says he left with an unknown female. He had been in contact with a person in Ohio to purchase another vehicle, but the person said he never made it to that location.

of the Lewisburg area/Fairlea – Last seen June 13, 2007 at 51 years old Dee Ann Keene of Renick – Last seen Feb. 28, 2014 at 43 years old The West Virginia State Police say there are “suspicious circumstances” surrounding Keene’s disappearance.

of Renick – Last seen Feb. 28, 2014 at 43 years old Richard “Richie” Arnold, III of Maxwellton – Last seen April 15, 2015 at 23 years old. Arnold was reported missing by his ex-girlfriend’s family. Troopers believe he may have traveled to Fayette County.

of Maxwellton – Last seen April 15, 2015 at 23 years old.

Hampshire County:

Lisa Crouse of Romey – Last seen Nov. 4, 1997 at 48 years old

of Romey – Last seen Nov. 4, 1997 at 48 years old Victor Shoemaker of Kirby – Last seen May 1, 1994 at 5 years old Victor was last seen playing with other children in the woods near Short Mountain. He has not been seen since he left the group.

of Kirby – Last seen May 1, 1994 at 5 years old

Hancock County:

Seif Mahssen of Weirton – Last seen Nov. 1, 1957 at less than 1 year old Seif’s father allegedly took him to his home country of Yemen for a two-week visit, but never returned. Seif’s mother went to the Weirton Steel Mill where his father worked to learn he had not worked there under that name. She also learned there is no record of him in the Department of Immigration and that he had used an alias to marry her.

of Weirton – Last seen Nov. 1, 1957 at less than 1 year old Lanny Beatty of Weirton – Last seen June 6, 1990 at 49 years old

of Weirton – Last seen June 6, 1990 at 49 years old Ronnie Duke, Jr. of Chester – Last Seen Dec. 11, 2011, but possibly heard from in January 2012 at 48 years old. Duke allegedly gave his neighbor a set of car keys saying he wouldn’t need them anymore and walked away. His parents heard from him in January of 2012, but no contact has been made since.

of Chester – Last Seen Dec. 11, 2011, but possibly heard from in January 2012 at 48 years old.

Harrison County:

Andrea Acton of Clarksburg – Last seen July 1, 2018 at 54 years old Acton had reportedly been moving around for 10 years and remained in occasional contact with family. She was supposed to meet a relative to pick up money, but never called to tell them where to meet her.

of Clarksburg – Last seen July 1, 2018 at 54 years old

Jackson County:

Nicholas Shinn of Ripley – Last seen June 15, 2003 at 18 years old There was reportedly a severe flood at the time Shinn was last seen.

of Ripley – Last seen June 15, 2003 at 18 years old Kenneth Parsons of Ravenswood – Last seen Jan. 22, 1997 at 20 years old Parsons went missing from a barge in the Ohio River. He was last seen stringing lights on the barge, but was not accounted for when the barge reached its destination eight miles from the point he was last seen.

of Ravenswood – Last seen Jan. 22, 1997 at 20 years old

Jefferson County:

Morten Kurt Aigeltinger of Charles Town – Last seen Sept. 8, 2015 at 56 years old Aigeltinger was last seen at a Sheetz in Manassas Park, Virginia. He was scheduled to arrive at a school in Prince William County, Virginia at 1 p.m. Sept. 9, for photography services, but never arrived there or at his employer’s office.

of Charles Town – Last seen Sept. 8, 2015 at 56 years old David Gray of Kearneysville – Last seen Feb. 25, 2021 at 39 years old

Kanawha County:

Dominique Brice of Charleston – Last seen Feb. 9, 2022 at 17 years old Dominique may have traveled to the Erie, Pennsylvania area.

of Charleston – Last seen Feb. 9, 2022 at 17 years old Tracey Brown of St. Albans – Last seen Dec. 11, 2021 at 16 years old

of St. Albans – Last seen Dec. 11, 2021 at 16 years old Airon Dillard of Charleston – Last seen Jan. 15, 2020 at 16 years old

of Charleston – Last seen Jan. 15, 2020 at 16 years old Kevan El-Amin of Charleston – Last seen Dec. 28, 2021 at 17 years old

of Charleston – Last seen Dec. 28, 2021 at 17 years old Melanie Metheny of Belle – Last seen July 19, 2006 at 20 years old Metheny was last seen dropping her children off at a daycare in the vicinity of the 3000 block of Dupont Avenue in Belle. Her vehicle was later found abandoned in the vicinity of Wyoming Street and Beuhring Avenue in Charleston.

of Belle – Last seen July 19, 2006 at 20 years old Marshall “Andy” Priestly, II of Cross Lanes – Last seen Feb. 29, 2016 at 39 years old

of Cross Lanes – Last seen Feb. 29, 2016 at 39 years old Samuel “Dickie” Riser of Glasgow- Last seen Dec. 11, 2010 at 60 years old Considered a Cold Case by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Riser went to work Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2010 and returned home. Then on Dec. 11, relatives received a call that he hadn’t been to work in three days. His vehicle was at the home, his door was locked and his television was on, but Riser was nowhere to be found. Authorities say foul play is suspected.

of Glasgow- Last seen Dec. 11, 2010 at 60 years old

Lewis County:

Mary Geneva Friend of Jan Lew – Last seen Dec. 1, 1999 Considered a Cold Case by the West Virginia State Police. Friend and Marcus Maxine Stalnaker disappeared from their home on Dec. 1, 1999. Friend’s vehicle was found abandoned in Clarksburg on Dec. 6, 1999.

of Jan Lew – Last seen Dec. 1, 1999 Aliayah Lunsford of Weston – Last seen Sept. 24, 2011 at 3 years old. Aliayah Lunsford was last seen Sept. 24, 2011. She is believed to be deceased, but her remains have never been found. Her mother, Lena Lunsford-Conaway, was convicted of Aliayah’s murder in 2018. During the trial Lunsford-Conaway’s older two daughters testified that their mother had hit Aliayah in the head causing the girl’s death, then put her body in a clothes hamper and dumped it in the woods.

of Weston – Last seen Sept. 24, 2011 at 3 years old. Marcus Maxine Stalnaker of Jan Lew – Last seen Dec. 1, 1999 Considered a Cold Case by the West Virginia State Police. Stalnaker and Mary Geneva Friend disappeared from their home on Dec. 1, 1999. Friend’s vehicle was found abandoned in Clarksburg on Dec. 6, 1999.

of Jan Lew – Last seen Dec. 1, 1999

Lincoln County:

Lonnie Eplin of Hamlin – Last seen Feb. 8, 1997 at 35 years old.

Marshall County:

Nicole Lockhart of Friendly – Last seen April 15, 2015 at 46 years old Lockhart was last seen at the Kroger in Moundsville. Authorities say her last known contact with anyone was apparently April 2, 2015. She had been living in Friendly, but also had ties to Weirton and Stubenville, Ohio. Her family is offering a $1,000 for information that helps find her.

of Friendly – Last seen April 15, 2015 at 46 years old Anita Price of Moundsville – Last seen May 30, 1974 at 25 years old Considered a Cold Case by the West Virginia State Police. Price was last seen going to work the Flamingo Club in Benwood, but never arrived. Her vehicle was found along WV Route 2 in McMechan just north of Moundsville. Authorities believe foul play may have been involved.

of Moundsville – Last seen May 30, 1974 at 25 years old

Mason County:

Mercer County:

Mark Anthony Cook of Bluefield – Last seen Jan. 14, 1993 at 24 years old Cook was last seen around 3 a.m. Jan. 14, 1993 near Pedro’s Bar outside of Bluefield. Witnesses said he was seen walking toward U.S. Route 52.

of Bluefield – Last seen Jan. 14, 1993 at 24 years old James Horne of Princeton – Last seen Feb. 5, 2009 at 55 years old.

of Princeton – Last seen Feb. 5, 2009 at 55 years old. Brenda Gail Lambert of Bluewell – Last seen Oct. 17 1991 at 21 years old Lambert disappeared from her home on her son’s 1st birthday. All of her personal belongings were left behind. Her car was in the driveway of her then-boyfriend, Nark Cook, who disappeared five months later.

of Bluewell – Last seen Oct. 17 1991 at 21 years old Barbara Thompson of Princeton – Last seen Sept. 26, 2011 at 63 years old Thompson was last seen around the 200 block of the 12th Street Extension in Princeton around noon Sept. 26, 2011. She does not have a car, but could have left on foot or been picked up by someone. She had not had her medication that day, authorities say.

of Princeton – Last seen Sept. 26, 2011 at 63 years old Juliette Williams of Oakvale – Last seen Jan. 23, 2020 at 16 years old. Juliette may have traveled to North Carolina or Pennsylvania

of Oakvale – Last seen Jan. 23, 2020 at 16 years old.

Mingo County:

Christopher May of Gilbert – Last seen Jan. 2, 2019 at 41 years old May was last seen on Little Egypt Road in Gilbert. He has a tattoo of lips on the right side of his neck, a skull on his right forearm and the initials “CCM” and “JLC” on one finger.

of Gilbert – Last seen Jan. 2, 2019 at 41 years old

Monongalia County:

Burl Sapp of Morgantown – Last seen Feb. 15, 2022 at 16 years old

of Morgantown – Last seen Feb. 15, 2022 at 16 years old Jerry Lee Cushey of Pennsylvania – Last seen Oct. 12, 2001 at 30 years old Considered a Cold Case by the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police. Multiple searches for Cushey have been conducted in Cheat Lake and the surrounding areas.

of Pennsylvania – Last seen Oct. 12, 2001 at 30 years old

Nicholas County:

Michael Dillard of Calvin – Last seen Jan. 12, 2018 at 15 years old. Authorities say Michael may have traveled to North Carolina.

of Calvin – Last seen Jan. 12, 2018 at 15 years old.

Ohio County:

DeVante Strothers of Wheeling – Last seen March 15, 2021 at 17 years old.

Raleigh County:

Natasha “Alex” Carter of Beckley – Last seen Aug. 8, 2000 at 10 years old. Natasha Carter, also known as “Alex” was allegedly taken by her mother Susan Gail Carter, who may also be using the alias “Susan Gail Carter Webb,” during a custody dispute with Alex’s father. A warrant for kidnapping was issued for Susan on Nov. 13, 2000. They may have traveled out of state and may have been accompanied by an adult male. In December 2021, the FBI announced a reward of $10K for information that leads to a resolution in the case.

of Beckley – Last seen Aug. 8, 2000 at 10 years old. Angela “Cherice” Gwin-Stephens of Beckley – Last seen Oct. 1, 1993 at 23 years old Gwin-Stephens dropped her husband off at work at the Industrial park in Beckley and has not been seen or heard from since. Friends and family call her by the name “Cherice.”

of Beckley – Last seen Oct. 1, 1993 at 23 years old

Randolph County:

Dakota McCune of Elkins – Last seen July 22, 2020 at 16 years old

of Elkins – Last seen July 22, 2020 at 16 years old Ryan Welch of Elkins – Last seen Dec. 3, 2021 at 16 years old Authorities say Welch may have headed toward Valley Head, West Virginia

of Elkins – Last seen Dec. 3, 2021 at 16 years old

Upshur County:

Clarden Rowen, Jr. of Buckhannon – Last seen Jan. 29, 1991 at 40 years old. Clarden Rowen, Jr., who is also known as “Bill” or “Buck” was last seen at his home in Buckhannon around 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Clarden has a scar on his right hand between his thumb and forefinger. The West Virginia State Police say the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are “suspicious.”

of Buckhannon Luke David Stout of Buckhannon – Last seen July 7, 2012 at 24 years old.

Wood County:

Kimberly Sue Jones of Parkersburg – Last seen Feb. 3, 2009 at 25 years old The West Virginia State Police says Jones may be with a male named “Jack Crone,” the father of her child. She was last seen being picked up at her Pinewood Village Apartments. She told her family she had agreed to a dinner invitation from the Crone family, but has not been seen since. She did not take her belongings and expected to return home. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

of Parkersburg – Last seen Feb. 3, 2009 at 25 years old Brenda Lee Mackey of Walker – Last seen May 19, 2015 at 48 years old. Last seen at her home in Walker. West Virginia State Police say her friends and family say she had been “consuming alcoholic beverages” with them when a verbal argument reportedly ensued. She reportedly walked off sometime after 8 p.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

of Walker – Last seen May 19, 2015 at 48 years old.

Ohio

Gallia County:

Jon-Curtis Lee Harmon of Gallipolis – Last seen Feb. 21, 2021 at 17 years old.

of Gallipolis – Last seen Feb. 21, 2021 at 17 years old. Koby Roush – Last seen July 5, 2020 at 24 years old Roush was last seen in Jackson, Ohio, but his vehicle was later found abandoned in Gallia County.

Koby Roush – Last seen July 5, 2020 at 24 years old Roush was last seen in Jackson, Ohio, but his vehicle was later found abandoned in Gallia County.

Sharon Yoczik of Gallipolis – Last seen March 22, 2013 at 67 years old Yoczik was last seen March 22, 2013 and has a series of health issues that are a cause for concern. Her glasses were found near an Ohio River access point.

of Gallipolis – Last seen March 22, 2013 at 67 years old

Jackson County:

Patricia Ann Donaldson of Ray – Last seen Aug. 27, 2009 at 33 years old Donaldson is described as having long black hair, a light-colored birthmark on her upper abdomen and a scar on her lower abdomen as well as a scar from a C-section. One of her front teeth was broken as a child and the repaired tooth is a slightly different color than her other teeth.

of Ray – Last seen Aug. 27, 2009 at 33 years old Joanna Marie Jenkins of Oak Hill – Last seen Nov. 1, 1977 at 23 years old Jenkins was last seen at the Bridge Inn in Jackson County.

of Oak Hill – Last seen Nov. 1, 1977 at 23 years old

Lawrence County:

Ricky Dane Boyd of South Point – Last seen May 1, 2020 at 53 years old

of South Point – Last seen May 1, 2020 at 53 years old Kaitlen Clark of South Point – Last seen April 6, 2021 at 17 years old

of South Point – Last seen April 6, 2021 at 17 years old Devon Everage of South Point – Last seen Sept. 13, 2015 at 28 years old Everage has not been seen or heard from since 2015. He had worked for a period of time at Armstrong Cable and at O’Charley’s in in Barboursville.

of South Point – Last seen Sept. 13, 2015 at 28 years old Christopher Lee Haas of Scottown – Last seen July 15, 2010 at 37 years old Haas was last seen at the R&R Grocery on Greasy Ridge Road. His vehicle was found abandoned at John’s Creek on July 16, 2010. At the time he was last seen, Haas was wearing camouflage shorts and flip flops. He had a blue shirt with him, but was not wearing it. He has a tattoo on his left arm and a piercing on his left ear.

of Scottown – Last seen July 15, 2010 at 37 years old Brayden Hall of South Point – Last seen Dec. 16, 2020 at 12 years old

of South Point – Last seen Dec. 16, 2020 at 12 years old Minnie Johnson of Ironton – Last seen Jan. 8, 2000 at 37 years old Johnson was last seen in Ironton wearing a peach and beige jogging suit.

of Ironton – Last seen Jan. 8, 2000 at 37 years old Mary Sloan (Beckett) of Proctorville – Last seen April 3, 1994 at 44 years old Sloan was last seen at a local bank in Proctorville on April 3, 1994. The last day she had reported to work at St. Mary’s Hospital was March 30, 1994. Her vehicle was later found at the Greyhound Bus Station in Charleston, West Virginia. She is also known at Mary Beckett

of Proctorville – Last seen April 3, 1994 at 44 years old

Meigs County:

Diamond Glenn of Pomeroy – Last seen July 15, 2007 at age 24 years old

Scioto County:

Lori Ann Blevins – Last seen January 1, 1984 at 16 years old

Lori Ann Blevins – Last seen January 1, 1984 at 16 years old

Melissa J. Blevins (Newlan) of Portsmouth – Last seen February 21, 2010 at 31 years old Blevins was last seen heading to the store from her home in Portsmouth. Authorities say she may be in the Kentucky area.

of Portsmouth – Last seen February 21, 2010 at 31 years old Ariana Debra Dickess of Wheelersburg – Last seen Aug. 13, 2021 at 15 years old. Ariana has a cross-shaped tattoo on her right middle finger and a heart-shaped tattoo on her left wrist. She also has a tongue piercing.

of Wheelersburg – Last seen Aug. 13, 2021 at 15 years old. Kayla Marie Eitel of Sciotoville – Last seen Jan. 4, 2016 at 25 years old. Kayla has multiple tattoos including a heart with the name “Shaylyn” on her left shoulder, stars above each breast, stars wrapping around her right side and stars on her left thumb.

of Sciotoville – Last seen Jan. 4, 2016 at 25 years old. Angela Kay Holsinger of Portsmouth – Last seen June 2, 1998 at 30 years old

Angela Kay Holsinger of Portsmouth – Last seen June 2, 1998 at 30 years old Holsinger was last seen in the vicinity of the 1200 block of 9th street in Portsmouth. She left home with an unidentified male acquaintance. Authorities say he is the prime suspect in her disappearance. Her sister, Tina Holsinger, was murdered in 1995, but it is unclear if Tina's murder is connected to Angela's disappearance. She has the name "Rob" tattooed on her left shoulder, a scar on her left elbow and a scar on her back.

Megan Nicole Lancaster of Portsmouth – Last seen April 3, 2013 at 25 years old Lancaster was last seen in the Wheelersburg area. Authorities say she may have been abducted. She has a birthmark on the upper left side of her stomach, a tattoo with colorful angel wings on her right shoulder with the word “Rhys” in cursive writing.

of Portsmouth – Last seen April 3, 2013 at 25 years old Sasha Marcum of Portsmouth – Last seen Jan. 27, 2022 at 16 years old

of Portsmouth – Last seen Jan. 27, 2022 at 16 years old Hilda Marcum of Portsmouth – Last seen May 28, 1989 at 43 years old Marcum was with a female friend at the Tugboat Tavern in Portsmouth and left of her own accord. She has not been seen or heard from since.

of Portsmouth – Last seen May 28, 1989 at 43 years old Donald Sharp of West Portsmouth – Last seen Feb. 1, 1976 at 18 years old Sharp went camping alone in Shawnee State Park. He was dropped off with a designated pick-up time. He had a back pack that had a couple changes of clothing, writing papers and utensils and his violin. When his brothers came to pick him up, he was not there. He lived in Newport, Kentucky at the time he disappeared.

of West Portsmouth – Last seen Feb. 1, 1976 at 18 years old Isiah Tibbs of Wheelersburg – Last seen July 3, 2021 at 15 years old

Vinton County:

William C. Bush of McArthur – Last seen May 5, 1998 at 38 years old

Kentucky

Boyd County:

Dixie Barker of Ashland – Last seen Feb. 8, 1983 at 56 years old. Barker was last seen in the vicinity of her trailer park in the 3400 block of South 29th Street

of Ashland – Last seen Feb. 8, 1983 at 56 years old. James Bess of Ashland – Last seen Oct. 4, 1984 at 14 years old James Bess and Chipley Sanders were last seen together at a home in the 1300 block of 13th Street . James has a scar on the right side of his waist and his eyes are grayish-blue.

of Ashland – Last seen Oct. 4, 1984 at 14 years old Chipley Sanders of Ashland – Last seen Oct. 4, 1984 at 13 years old Chipley Sanders and James Bess were last seen together at a home in the 1300 block of 13th Street . Chipley has a pale birthmark on his back over his left shoulder.

of Ashland – Last seen Oct. 4, 1984 at 13 years old Janet Stephens-Brown of Ashland – Last seen Oct. 14, 2009 at 25 years old Stephens-Brown was last seen at the Jr. Foodmart on 29th Street in Ashland. She may have been seen at the Vincent Apartments Parking Lot in Ashland on Nov. 11, 2009. Her tattoos include two hearts on each forearm and an “Ashley,” “Michael,” and “Sugar and Spice” tattoo on her right shoulder blade.

of Ashland – Last seen Oct. 14, 2009 at 25 years old Edward Tate, Jr. of Ashland – Last seen March 7, 2021 at 31 years old. Tate was last seen near the intersection of Highway 60 and Marsh Hill Drive. He had left around 9:30 a.m. to pick up food for his family, but never returned. He has a tattoo that reads “TATER” on his neck and another of a rebel flag on his left shoulder.

of Ashland – Last seen March 7, 2021 at 31 years old.

Carter County:

Richard Lea of Grayson – Last seen Sept. 3, 2018 at 62 years old. Lea was last seen at the Grayson Lake Marina parking lot area after a day on the lake with family. He was walking slightly ahead of them toward the bathroom, but was not there when his wife and son went to check on him. Multiple agencies joined in the search to locate Lea, including helicopters, foot teams, UTVs, sonar, divers and helicopters. Area hospitals and homeless shelters were also contacted. At the time of his disappearance, Lea reportedly had been diagnosed with early onset frontal lob dementia and was mostly non-verbal. He also has a reddish birthmark on his upper right cheek.

of Grayson – Last seen Sept. 3, 2018 at 62 years old.

Elliot County:

Melina Gagne of Sandy Hook – Last seen May 1, 2018 at 37 years old. Gagne last had contact with a friend on May 1, 2018. She has a Tweety Bird tattoo on her left ankle, a small butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and a dragonfly tattoo on her foot.

of Sandy Hook – Last seen May 1, 2018 at 37 years old.

Floyd County:

Michael Allen of Langley – Last seen May 30, 2001 at 26 years old. Langley was last seen getting into a red pickup truck at his home with an unknown person.

of Langley – Last seen May 30, 2001 at 26 years old. Krista Garrett of Prestonsburg – Last seen Aug. 30, 2019 at 32 years old. Garrett was last seen by a relative at the Marathon Gas Station on KY 114 in Prestonsburg. She was alone and on foot. She has a tattoo that says “Charlie” on the left side of her neck, a frog tattoo on her left foot and a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder.

of Prestonsburg – Last seen Aug. 30, 2019 at 32 years old. Kandi Gonzalez of Prestonsburg – Last seen June 1, 2021 at 36 years old Gonzalez was last seen at a home on Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg. Video from around that time shows her wandering through a neighbors backyard looking disoriented.

of Prestonsburg – Last seen June 1, 2021 at 36 years old Mitchell Manns – Last seen March 16, 1990 Manns was last seen allegedly enroute to McDowell Hospital in Floyd County, but never arrived.

– Last seen March 16, 1990

Greenup County:

Allen Garred of Greenup – Last seen March 31, 2006 at 47 years old Garred was last seen walking on Winifred Street. He has a three-inch scar on his left cheek, a scar on his abdomen, a scar on his left wrist, a scar on his neck and on each eye.

of Greenup – Last seen March 31, 2006 at 47 years old

Johnson County:

Ruvil Hale of Paintsville – Last seen July 3, 1990 at 43 years old Hale disappeared from the Paintsville Health Care Center on July 3, 1990. He has a discoloration on his right cheek and a scar on his head.

of Paintsville – Last seen July 3, 1990 at 43 years old

Lawrence County:

Casey Collins of Louisa – Last seen Jan. 2, 2017 at 38 years old. Collins was last seen with a group of friends out partying but he never returned home.

of Louisa – Last seen Jan. 2, 2017 at 38 years old.

Lewis County:

Ruben Kinney of Vanceburg – Last seen Sept. 3, 1975 at 62 years old Kinney was last seen in Goodwin Branch Hollow. One of his legs was broken when he was a child, and it never properly healed because he was not seen by a medical professional.

of Vanceburg – Last seen Sept. 3, 1975 at 62 years old Lloyd McKinney of Vanceburg – Last seen April 10, 1998 at 30 years old McKinney was last seen near a campsite in an area where the Ohio River’s backwaters sometimes rise to.

of Vanceburg – Last seen April 10, 1998 at 30 years old

Martin County:

Derryl Miller of Inez – Last seen Dec. 30, 2005 at 20 years old. Miller reportedly requires medication and was allegedly suicidal at the time of his disappearance. He has a “DJ” tattoo on the back of his neck, a heart on his shoulder, a Baby Devil on his upper left arm, a little devil on his right shoulder and a devil coming out of skin on his right forearm.

of Inez – Last seen Dec. 30, 2005 at 20 years old.

Pike County: