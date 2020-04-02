MADISON, AL (WHNT) – Madison police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.
Aaliyah McCoy was last seen at her home on March 23, according to the Madison, Alabama Police Department. Police said it was reported to them that she left home without her parents’ permission.
McCoy could be in Madison or in the Jefferson County area, according to police.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police either at 256-722-7100, investigations at 256-772 5616 or at tellmpd@madisonal.gov.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills
- FDA hasn’t authorized a two-minute test for coronavirus
- Officers find an alligator while responding to robbery
- ICYMI: April 1 tristate COVID-19 update
- Alabama police searching for missing teen
- Feds: Man intentionally derailed LA train near hospital ship
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 1, 2020
- Lawn flamingos showcase social distancing
- Reporter’s cam captures tremble
- Laredo residents ordered to cover their mouths and noses in public places