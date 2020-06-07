Authorities still searching for missing girl

EL PASO COUNTY, CO (FOX21News) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.
June 7 update: Police believe Lizzy made it to Denver. It is possible she may be headed to Florida in addition to Texas.
Police say Lizzy has special needs and will sometimes use the name Elizabeth or Lizzy Callis and she often wanders from home, but usually only for a few hours. She has been known to tell people she is homeless and will befriend individuals quickly.
On Friday night, around 10:15 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture of Elizabeth “Lizzy” McPherson. She was last seen Thursday on Bradshaw Road.
On Saturday they released more information and said Lizzy was last seen approximately 7 p.m. on June 4, at the Greyhound bus station on Weber Street in Colorado Springs, carrying a camouflage backpack, according to the EPCSO. It is unknown if she boarded a bus.
The CBI said Elizabeth suffers from a cognitive disability and functions at the level of an 8-year-old. She requires medication multiple times a day that she does not have with her.
If someone sees McPherson call 719-520-6666.
