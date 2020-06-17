Elkview couple wanted for child concealment

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Elkview couple who are wanted for hiding their children after Child Protective Services attempted to remove them from the home.

According to a Facebook post from the office of Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford, Leslie and Nicholas Chinn of Elkview are wanted for child concealment.

The couple’s children, ages 10, 8 and 1, are currently missing.

According to the post, a Child Protective Services caseworker tried to work with the couple to find someone who could care for their children. When this failed, officials obtained a court order to remove the children from the home.

“When the order was served on Leslie Chinn the children were not present,” the post said. “She falsely claimed they were with a relative, then left the house in a dark-colored, early 90’s model Toyota Corolla.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of them is asked to call 911 or 304-357-0169, email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the office on Facebook or reach out anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

