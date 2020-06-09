Kanawha County Sheriff Department searching for missing Sissonville woman

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff is looking for a 23-year-old Sissonville woman.
Nicki Skyler Israel, 23, of Sissonville was last seen by family last Friday, June 5.
She has blue eyes, brown hair, is 5′ tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Sheriff Mike Rutherford said she has ties to Sissonville, Summersville and Pax. She recently made plans to go to Whitesville.
Police urge anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who has had contact with her since Friday, to call 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the sheriff’s department on Facebook or anonymously send a message through their website.
