Silver Alert canceled: Missing Clendenin man found

UPDATE, APRIL 28, 8:30 p.m.: The Sheriff’s Office has found Calvin Hunt Sr. He is being checked out by medics.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old Clendenin man with Alzheimer’s.

Calvin Hunt Sr. of Dave’s Run Road, in Clendenin, left his house around 3:30 p.m., April 28.

He left in a 2005 gold-colored Ford Taurus. It may, or may not, have had its registered West Virginia license plate of 6YU653.

In addition to being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, Hunt has a history of seizures, and is diabetic.

His last dosage of insulin was due to be administered around the time he left his house. He has no cell phone and there is no GPS device in the vehicle.

Area volunteer fire departments are assisting with searches. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has patrol and detective units assisting, as well.

If you see the vehicle, or have information on the whereabouts of Calvin Hunt please dial 911.

