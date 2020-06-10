Silver Alert issued for Monongalia County man

Live Now
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A silver alert has been issued for 87-year-old Robert E. Armstrong out of Monongalia County.

He is a white male wearing a straw hat, gray shirt and brown pants.

He is driving a 1996 white Toyota Avalon WV license 5L6833. Male has diabetes and memory loss.

