MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A silver alert has been issued for 87-year-old Robert E. Armstrong out of Monongalia County.
He is a white male wearing a straw hat, gray shirt and brown pants.
He is driving a 1996 white Toyota Avalon WV license 5L6833. Male has diabetes and memory loss.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Silver Alert issued for Monongalia County man
- Thinking digitally? COVID-19 forces changes to campaign strategies
- ‘Cops’ officially canceled at Paramount Network, reports say
- Outcry as some nursing homes try to grab stimulus checks
- More heat, severe weather possible Wednesday
- New York City to name a street in each borough ‘Black Lives Matter’
- Kanawha County Sheriff Department searching for missing Sissonville woman
- Logan Routt joins Best Virginia for TBT
- Your Local Election HQ: Results from West Virginia’s 2020 primary election
- Election Results: WV’s unusual 2020 Primary