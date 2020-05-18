Teen reported missing from Highland County, Ohio

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Highland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen girl reported missing.
Madison Bell, 18, weighs between 120 and 125 pounds and is 5-feet, 6-inches tall. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Madison may be wearing grey contact lenses and has two tattoos — a cross tattoo on her neck and a ghost tattoo on her side.
According to The AWARE Foundation, Madison was last seen leaving her home Sunday to go tanning at the Country Corner Market, but never made it.
Her car was reportedly located in the Good Shepard Church parking lot with the window rolled down, keys in the ignition, and cell phone in the front seat.
Anyone with information on Madison’s disappearance is asked to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.
