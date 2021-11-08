Mountain Mission Food Drive

WOWK 13 News/Nexstar, Mountain Mission, and Piggly Wiggly are teaming up to help out our neighbors in need with a food drive at three area Piggly Wiggly locations.

The food drive is set for Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, but you can start dropping off items at the locations today. One hundred percent of the donations help right here in the Greater Kanawha Valley through Mountain Mission programs.

The easiest way you can help is to purchase the pre-packaged food kits, $10 for small and $20 for large, already assembled inside the Kanawha City, Bigley Avenue and Sissonville Piggly Wiggly stores. Customers can also make donations at the register of any area Piggly Wiggly or donate anytime on Mountain Mission’s website.

Locations for the food drive are:

Bigley Piggly Wiggly · 10 Spring St, Charleston, WV 25302

Kanawha City Piggly Wiggly · 5003 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304

Sissonville Piggly Wiggly · 6405 Sissonville Dr, Charleston, WV 25312

Mountain Mission Inc · 1620 7th Ave, Charleston, WV 25387

In West Virginia, 1 in 6 adults do not have access to stable quality food, and for children, that statistic increases to 1 in 4.

Through the good and bad times, WOWK 13 News/Nexstar, Mountain Mission, and Piggly Wiggly have been working to help supply our neighbors in need with stable quality food. If you or someone you know is suffering from food insecurities, contact Mountain Mission at (304) 344-3407.

Mountain Mission has been serving families and individuals across the Greater Kanawha Valley since 1926, assisting people with unexpected emergency needs with a variety of financial and in-kind support. Along with operating the food pantry, Mountain Mission also assists with utility terminations, clothing, court-ordered evictions, furniture and medications.

For those looking to help those in need, a $100 donation can also sponsor an entire family this Christmas. This year alone, the organization has already helped 4,016 families (7,072 people) with some form of emergency need through its programs.