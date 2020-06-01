Mountain Mission Food Drive

Many area families are caught in survival mode due to the loss of jobs right here at home. Mountain Mission has been here throughout, supplying food to our neighbors in need. All of us are facing many short and long-term issues in finding our “new” norm.

One way you can help local families now and in the future is by supporting Mountain Mission’s COVID-19 Emergency Food Program.

If you are suffering from the effects of this pandemic, please contact Mountain Mission today at (304) 344-3407 to see how we can help you.

100% of your donations stays right here in our community and goes directly to our programs.

Requested Foods:

Any non-perishable food item

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Canned meats

Spaghetti noodles and sauce

Mac and cheese

Peanut butter

Jelly

Canned soups

Where you can donate:

Piggly Wiggly – Sissonville – 6405 Sissonville Dr. in Charleston

Piggly Wiggly – Kanawha City – 5003 MacCorkle Ave. in Charleston

Piggly Wiggly – Bigley – 10 Spring St. in Charleston

Visit Piggy Wiggly’s website for more West Virginia store locations