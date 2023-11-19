(KTLA) — Dana Carvey, the comedian and actor best known for his time as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” has announced that he will be taking a break from work and social media after the death of his son.

Dex Carvey died of an accidental drug overdose at his L.A. County home on Wednesday, his family confirmed to People Magazine.

He was 32 years old.

Dex had previously opened for his father’s 2016 Netflix special “Straight White Male” and also starred in “Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser” and “The Funster,” the latter of which was a series featuring his father.

According to a social media post from the elder Carvey, Dex “packed a lot into those 32 years” and was extremely talented in numerous creative outlets, including music, art, filmmaking, and comedy.

“Dex was a beautiful person,” Carvey posted on Instagram. “We will miss him forever.”

The “Wayne’s World” star announced Saturday that he would be stepping away from acting and social media due to his son’s death.

“[We are] trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of three,” he said on X, formerly Twitter. “We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way.”

Carvey was credited with helping make “Saturday Night Live” more popular when he joined the cast in 1986. His breakout character, the Church Lady, became a popular reoccurring skit on SNL, and Carvey was also the designated “presidential impersonator” of George H.W. Bush during his 1992 presidential re-election.