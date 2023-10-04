(The Hill) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday, giving city leaders and residents a chance to pay their respects to the trailblazer ahead of her funeral later this week.

Feinstein’s body will lie in state in the rotunda of the San Francisco City Hall, where the California Democrat got her start in her political career.

Feinstein died last week at her home in Washington, D.C., at the age of 90. She served three decades as a senator, making her the longest-serving female senator in American history.

Prior to her time in Washington, Feinstein served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and was board president in November 1978, when a supervisor assassinated Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk at City Hall.

She became acting mayor as a result and went on to serve two full-year terms, making her the city’s first female mayor. Her legacy as mayor included combating the HIV and AIDs crisis in the city while also securing federal and private funding to save the city’s cable cars.

Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992 and went on to be the longest-serving member of the Senate Democratic Conference, where she focused on various issues including national security and gun control.

Among her most notable legislative actions was an amendment to ban the sale and manufacture of assault-style weapons. Then-President Bill Clinton signed it into law in 1994 and it lasted for a decade.

A memorial service for Feinstein will be held Thursday outside San Francisco City Hall, where several elected officials are expected to speak including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Vice President Harris (D) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) named Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein’s seat. Butler, 44, was the president of EMILY’s List, a group that works to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights.

The Associated Press contributed.