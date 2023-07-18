(KTLA) – Gigi Hadid had a rough start on her trip to the Cayman Islands.

She was arrested at the Owen Roberts International Airport on July 10 after marijuana was found in her luggage by customs officers.

According to Cayman Marl Road, Hadid and her friend, Leah Nicole McCarthy, were both charged after officials found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their luggage as they arrived via private plane.

Both women were arrested and taken to the Prisoner Detention Center for processing and were released on bail “pending a ruling on the case by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

On July 12, both women appeared in court and were charged. They both pleaded guilty and were fined $1,000 each and no conviction was recorded, the outlet continued.

Hadid’s rep told E! News that the model “was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017.”

“Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island,” her rep said.

Hadid appeared to have moved on from the incident. Just days after her court date she posted bikini-clad photos on Instagram, which showed off her new leg tattoo of a dragon.

According to Page Six, the tat is likely temporary.

She then posted a playful photo of herself in the water with the caption “What designer makes this noodle? Wrong answers only.”