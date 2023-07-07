(KTLA) — When you think about duct tape, your first thought probably isn’t elegant prom wear, but for one Los Angeles teen, it’s just that.

Karla Torres dedicated 120 hours of her life and used 14 rolls-worth of duct tape to construct a one-of-a-kind prom dress as part of a nationwide contest.

Karla is in the finals of Duck brand’s annual Stuck at Prom contest, which challenges high school students to transform the utility do-it-all tape into lavish and unbelievable fashion pieces as either a prom dress or tuxedo.

Karla drew on inspiration from 18th Century French art for her duct tape prom gown. (Karla Torres)

The duct tape brand reviewed hundreds of entries before narrowing down the field to the top 10.

Color, craftsmanship, originality and accessories were all considered in the judging criteria, with grand prizes for the two categories of $10,000 in scholarship money being awarded to the winners.

For Karla, the amateur fashionista drew inspiration from 18th-century French art to design her duct tape prom dress, which features pastel floral prints and gold highlights.

“I was captivated by the amount of gold and extravagant paintings they had on display,” Torres said, in reference to a trip she took to the Getty Museum. “It was a time period of luxurious gowns full of lace, floral prints, ribbons, and ruffles. So I wanted to incorporate some of these elements into my dress.”

Pink, white and gold are the focal points of her dress design. She says she’s been fascinated by fashion and different art styles throughout history and she wanted to “showcase a dress that reflects a glamorous era of fashion.”

Karla is one of five finalists in the contest’s prom dress category. There are five other finalists in the tuxedo category, but she’s the only Californian to make it to the final round of judging.

Karla’s a recent graduate of Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School in Los Angeles. She plans to attend college and major in business marketing, with hopes of eventually pursuing a career in the fashion industry.

“It would be an honor to win this scholarship as first generation Latina student,” she said in an email to KTLA. “I hope to serve as an example for my community that anything is possible!”

Voting in the Stuck at Prom contest is currently open and votes can be made every 24 hours through July 12. To see the full list of finalists and cast your vote, click here.