(KTLA) – Disneyland has closed Space Mountain just as the Halloween season kicks off at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

The popular Tomorrowland indoor roller coaster will be closed until Oct. 25 for refurbishment, according to the Disneyland calendar.

The closure of Space Mountain comes as guests pour in to visit the resort for Halloween.

In the past, Disneyland would temporarily close Space Mountain to install the Ghost Galaxy overlap, which would add “video projections of spinning nebulas and a fiery space demon to the pitch-black indoor coaster,” the Orange County Register reported.

The last time Disneyland officials installed the overlay for the Halloween season was in 2018, according to theme park blogs.

Though the Halloween overlay isn’t seen as frequently, the park has added the Hyperspace Mountain overlay during the annual Star Wars celebrations in May.

Guests visiting Disneyland may also notice that the Mark Twain Riverboat and CenTOONial Park will also be closed during the Halloween season at the resort.

Limited-time experiences, like holiday décor, ride overlays, a themed fireworks show at Disneyland, Oogie Boogie Bash and more, are expected to last until Oct. 31.