DENVER (KDVR) — Hail pummeled Coors Field on Thursday as a severe thunderstorm rolled through the Denver metro area.
The storm hit late in the afternoon, also bringing a heavy downpour that flooded roadways, including nearby Interstate 25 during rush-hour traffic.
Thick hail covered the field and seats. Coors Field workers were filling buckets with the mixture of water and hail that blocked the dugout doors to the home clubhouse.
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz even decided to take a dive into the small hail on the field.
The Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 6 p.m., but the game was delayed 1 hour and 50 minutes while the grounds crew cleared and dried the field. The Dodgers defeated the Rockies 14-3.