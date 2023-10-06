BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WXIN/WTTV) – A Bloomington, Indiana man is charged after admitting he “beat the [expletive]” out of his neighbor, whom he accused of mistreating a dog, police said.

Bloomington police said they were called to North Arlington Park Drive on Oct. 1 around 4 p.m. Officers said they found a man with his shirt off, who appeared sweaty and had grass stains on his pants.

Chase Anthony Warfel booking photo (Monroe County)

The man was identified as 22-year-old Chase A. Warfel. Police said Warfel immediately claimed he did it.

Court documents explained Warfel admitted the [altercation] was his fault because he was tired of the other man mistreating his dog, not feeding him or taking him outside.

Nexstar’s FOX59/CBS4 reached out to police and they could not confirm the dog’s condition nor if the dog was removed from its owner’s possession.

Investigators said they also spoke with neighbors who live in the same complex, who all stated that Warfel assaulted the man, striking him in the face several times.

Warfel reportedly admitted that he struck the man several times and even started the fight after being read Miranda.

Officers then spoke to the other man who said that Warfel started striking him, then began choking him, causing him to see black and feel like he was going to pass out.

One witness said they recalled hearing the man say he couldn’t breathe while getting choked.

Warfel was charged with one count of strangulation and Level 6 felony and battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 19, 2024.