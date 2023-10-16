(KTLA) — Suzanne Somer’s husband, Alan Hamel, gave the beloved actress a heartfelt poem just hours before she passed away Sunday, PEOPLE reported.

Hamel posted the poem, along with three photos, on Somers’ Instagram account on Monday, which would have been his wife’s 77th birthday.

Somer’s publicist, R. Couri Hay, told PEOPLE that Hamel gave it to her “a day early and she read the poem and went to bed and later died peacefully in her sleep.”

“Love,” he started the poem with. “There is no version of the word love that is applicable to Suzanne.”

“The closest version in words isn’t even close. It’s not even a fraction of a fraction of a fraction. Unconditional love does not do it. I’ll take a bullet for you doesn’t do it,” he continued. “I weep when I think about my feelings for you. Feelings… that’s getting close, but not all the way.”

Alan Hamel (L) and Suzanne Somers attend the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, 2018 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival )

The Canadian television personality and the “Three’s Company” actress were together for over five decades and he even said that wasn’t enough time for their love.

“55 years together, 46 married and not even one hour apart for 42 of those years. Even that doesn’t do it,” he wrote.

“Even going to bed at 6 o’clock and holding hands while we sleep doesn’t do it. Staring at your beautiful face while you sleep doesn’t do it. I’m back to feelings. There are no words. There are no actions. No promises. No declarations. We are one.”

“I am in love with you, my beautiful Suzanne, for all of eternity,” he ended the note saying.

On his own Instagram account, Hamel thanked “everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and tender wishes.”

“It’s impossible to put into words how very much she meant to me,” he wrote. “All the ways that the love and wisdom she gave me have played and continue to play such a huge part in my life.

Importantly, she is the source of our every family tradition and all of the memories we’ve made together as a family. For that, I am forever grateful.”

He also included a piece of his artwork alongside the caption, which was his birthday card for Somers.

Alan Hamel created this artwork of him and his wife Suzanne Somers. It was supposed to be a gift for her 77th birthday, which is on Oct. 16, 2023. Instagram: @Hamelwood



“She always loved and appreciated my art, Happy birthday Suzanne, I love you with all my heart.”

The “Step By Step” actress died on Sunday.

Her publicist told KTLA 5 that she “passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th.”

“She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the publicist’s statement read. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

At the end of July, Somers revealed her cancer had returned.

“As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter.”



A private family burial for Somers will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.