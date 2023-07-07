WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried to trespass at Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island earlier this week, police told Nexstar’s WPRI.

On Monday, officers with the Westerly Police Department were called to Swift’s residence in the Watch Hill section of the city, where they found Kimberly Meyer outside the front gates.

Police said they had previously warned the woman to stay away from the home.

Meyer is charged with one count of trespassing and is scheduled to appear in court July 14.

A source for TMZ claims Swift had stayed at the house over the Fourth of July weekend, but it was unclear if the singer was home at the time of the alleged attempted trespassing. Images Swift shared to social media also suggest she had spent the holiday with friends, including Selena Gomez and members of the band Haim.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies,” Swift wrote in a Friday-morning tweet which appeared to show the group celebrating at her home.