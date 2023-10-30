SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – United States Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) welcomed a $1.5 million investment for the Portsmouth Riverfront Development project on Monday.

The investment will be used to replace the existing boat ramp with a new public access boat ramp as well as a boat launch, a parking lot, and an access road along the City of Portsmouth river front.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Brown’s office, Portsmouth is the most populated town along the Ohio River without a developed riverfront. The senator says the investment will help to support downtown tourism to the community.

“Too many Ohio communities have been overlooked for too long. If we want to promote economic development throughout Ohio, we need to ensure that businesses and communities have the investments they need to grow,” said Brown. “I’ll continue to fight for funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission, so it can continue to empower our communities.”

The funds were awarded through the Appalachian Regional Commissions Power Initiative.