$1.9 million grant announced for Yeager Airport

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – Congressman Alex Mooney, R-WV, announced a $1,908,001 grant from the Department of Transportation for the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority Project for Yeager Airport runway improvements.

“I’m pleased this Department of Transportation grant will allow for more infrastructure improvements at Yeager Airport. Funds for this essential project will focus on restoring the runway for increased air travel to our communities,” Mooney said.

The funds are separate outside the $4.8 million grant provided to Yeager Airport by the CARES act.

