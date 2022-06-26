CABIN CREEK, WV (WOWK) — One person is injured after an ATV and a car collided in Cabin Creek on Sunday.

Kanawha County dispatch tells 13 News that the accident happened around 7:03 p.m. in the 5000 block of Cabin Creek Road.

One person is being transported by Kanawha County Emergency Medical Services.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

One lane of Cabin Creek Road is currently closed and it is unclear when it will reopen.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.