CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street East and Capitol Street in Charleston.

Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from the scene, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to dispatchers, the roadway remains open at this time.